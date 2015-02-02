Photo of the Week: Alexander Girard and Charley Harper Pairing

Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

This week, we love this modernist vignette posted by @ruralmodernist. It features Alexander Girard dolls paired seamlessly with a Charley Harper drawing. "Girard and Harper go together like peanut butter and jelly."