Photo of the Week: A Spot-On L.A. Bar Design That Combines Old School with New School
View Photos

By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

We can never resist a great bar design, and @vernettirestaurant has it all—functional shelving, simple pendant lighting, and handsome brass details. The Italian-American restaurant is located in the heart of Larchmont Village in Los Angeles and was spotted by lifestyle photographer @jeffmindell

Photo of the Week: A Spot-On L.A. Bar Design That Combines Old School with New School - Photo 1 of 1 -
