Photo of the Week: A Spot-On L.A. Bar Design That Combines Old School with New School
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
We can never resist a great bar design, and @vernettirestaurant has it all—functional shelving, simple pendant lighting, and handsome brass details. The Italian-American restaurant is located in the heart of Larchmont Village in Los Angeles and was spotted by lifestyle photographer @jeffmindell.
