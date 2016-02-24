View Photos
Photo of the Week: A Powdery View of the Calm After a Storm
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
Brent Jespersen of Poliform SLC— a Salt Lake City-based architectural and interior design firm—shared a moment he captured of a picturesque winter in Utah. The view from this modern home’s deck seems to be frozen in time.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.