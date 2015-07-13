View Photos
Photo of the Week: A Modern Deck with a Grand View
By Allie Weiss –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
We love this photo posted by @d.leong of a modern house in San Francisco with a stunning view.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.