A Charming Playground That’s Surprisingly Modern
View Photos

A Charming Playground That’s Surprisingly Modern

Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.

Design and restoration firm Architectural Orchestra shared this playground they built near Lopota Lake in Georgia. Based in Tbilisi, the creative team used a combination of colorful geometric shapes and simple wood slats to create a playful space where children can imagine themselves as fairytale heroes.

A Charming Playground That’s Surprisingly Modern - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.