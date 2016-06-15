View Photos
A Charming Playground That’s Surprisingly Modern
Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
Design and restoration firm Architectural Orchestra shared this playground they built near Lopota Lake in Georgia. Based in Tbilisi, the creative team used a combination of colorful geometric shapes and simple wood slats to create a playful space where children can imagine themselves as fairytale heroes.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more design and architecture inspiration.