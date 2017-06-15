Phoenix Civic Center



Beginning in 1949, the Phoenix Civic Center was designed in stages by Alden B. Dow. His plan grouped a public Library, a little theater, an art museum, and support facilities around a square interior courtyard whose landscaping included a pool and native plants.



Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

The entrance is approached through a colonnade of piers covered in decorative pre-cast concrete panels.



The garden was initially laid out in a free-form curvilinear composition, with the water forming an irregular band along the colonnade.





In 1954, the museum building was added to the library and little theater. The museum features floor to ceiling windows covered by a latticework of squares and rectangles, making the museum appear to be a work of art itself. Since it originally had come in over budget and had to be cut back, the museum was subsequently enlarged in 1964.





Mr. Dow was chosen to design the Phoenix Civic Center over Frank Lloyd Wright, when Wright’s design proved too expensive for the city. This created a rift between the teacher and his student that can be seen in correspondence between the two that is housed in the Home & Studio Archives.



