By Diana Budds
From his studio in London’s Hackney Central borough, Philippe Malouin is constantly testing ideas. “It’s sort of a cross-pollination of failed experiments that eventually leads to something interesting,” he says. Malouin and his team of three often extrapolate a lesson and apply that to something else, like a “failed” attempt to create electronic components. From that emerged a structural system of sorts, which then yielded the truss-like Gridlock furniture series.

Canada native Malouin studied industrial design at the University of Montreal, where he learned his chosen field’s building blocks: materials and how they function. After he embarked on a fellowship at Hermès —"it was a totally different experience, much more of a stylistic effort," he says—he eventually landed at the concept-driven Design Academy Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

