Phase II by West Architecture

Works include a new room inserted into previously unused roof space, accessed via a stair enclosure from the main space below. This room is constructed as a stressed skin plywood box echoing the construction and structural rational of the original mezzanine. Internally all walls, floors, doors and architraves are formed from birch and spruce faced plywood. The ambition was to elevate the end result above its starting point as a simple dormer extension. The entire apartment has also been upgraded including a new kitchen and bathroom with the original resin floor re-poured. The mezzanine itself, and its relationship to the main space remain unchanged by the works.



