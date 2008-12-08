View Photos
Perillo Chair
By Miyoko Ohtake –
German designer Martin Ballendat’s Perillo lounge chair for Zuco won the people’s choice award at the Orgatec trade show in October and has earned our nod of approval, too. The futuristic piece of furniture wraps around itself, flowing seamlessly from the backrest to armrests to seat to the floor.
If the white and red combination looks too much like something better suited for a rocket ship than your living room, the warmer wood-finished Perillo is a perfect—and just as intriguing—alternative.