From Prototypes to African Sculptures, A Look Inside Patrizia Moroso's Colorful Home

If you aren't familiar with the inventive furniture company Moroso, then there's no better introduction than to its vibrant art director Patrizia Moroso. Founded in 1952, the family-run company continues to produce exciting collaborations with some of the most influential architects and designers. Moroso has produced collections for Ron Arad, David Adjaye, and Patricia Urquiola, just to name a few.

As part of its residential video series, NOWNESS takes a look inside the creative director's home in Udine, Italy. Immersed in a nearby forest, a cedar exterior conceals colorful rooms filled with art and furniture manufactured by the company. Inspired by leaves and fruit, African textiles articulate the home alongside prototype designs by Arad and Urquiola. A large light box piece by the artist Fathi Hassan stands out. And it's no surprise that Moroso enjoys a good swivel chair, especially at the spot in the house that provides views of the surrounding trees and plants.