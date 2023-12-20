Patrick Swayze’s Legendary “Rancho Bizarro” Hits the Market for $4.5M
Location: 10420 Kurt Street, Sylmar, California
Price: $4,500,000
Year Built: 1948
Footprint: 3,516 square feet (three bedrooms, four full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 4.51 acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to Rancho Bizarro, the former estate of a beloved Hollywood actor. Housed on four and a half acres, this one-of-a-kind equestrian ranch offers wonderful amenities, total tranquility, and space for a broad variety of sport and livestock. Automatic gates tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac reveal a unique and private retreat with expansive space to live, ride, work, and create amongst multiple structures. The primary residence on the property is a charming 1940s California ranch-style house featuring three bedrooms, hardwood floors, and rustic exposed beams. A large flex space invites a multitude of uses: It could easily house an extensive home gym, a fully furnished rehearsal space for dance or theater performance, or a light-filled art studio. Across the lawn is a guest cottage with a bath, as well as an oversized detached garage and storage space. The grounds also include two round pens, a goat pen with resident goats Cocoa and Caramel, and two friendly ducks named Baby and Johnny who enjoy lounging under the lush trees on the property."
Rancho Bizarro, located at 10420 Kurt Street in Sylmar, California, is currently listed for $4,500,000 by Louise Leach of DPP Real Estate and Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates.
