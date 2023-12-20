See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
Patrick Swayze’s Legendary “Rancho Bizarro” Hits the Market for $4.5M

If you’ve ever dreamed of life on the range, this equestrian property comes with four and half acres, a 1940s ranch house, and two goats named Cocoa and Caramel.
Location: 10420 Kurt Street, Sylmar, California

Price: $4,500,000

Year Built: 1948

Footprint: 3,516 square feet (three bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 4.51 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to Rancho Bizarro, the former estate of a beloved Hollywood actor. Housed on four and a half acres, this one-of-a-kind equestrian ranch offers wonderful amenities, total tranquility, and space for a broad variety of sport and livestock. Automatic gates tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac reveal a unique and private retreat with expansive space to live, ride, work, and create amongst multiple structures. The primary residence on the property is a charming 1940s California ranch-style house featuring three bedrooms, hardwood floors, and rustic exposed beams.  A large flex space invites a multitude of uses: It could easily house an extensive home gym, a fully furnished rehearsal space for dance or theater performance, or a light-filled art studio. Across the lawn is a guest cottage with a bath, as well as an oversized detached garage and storage space. The grounds also include two round pens, a goat pen with resident goats Cocoa and Caramel, and two friendly ducks named Baby and Johnny who enjoy lounging under the lush trees on the property."

Despite being less than a 30-minute drive from Los Angeles, Rancho Bizarro feels worlds away. The property offers plenty of green space peppered with mature trees and thick vegetation.

The kitchen in the main residence features wraparound countertops and high-end appliances. A glassed-in dining area is located just steps away.

The spacious primary suite features vaulted ceilings, custom built-ins, and a massive stone fireplace.

Bright green shelving pops against the stone flooring in the large media room.

"An indelible part of Hollywood history, this estate also has numerous walking and hiking opportunities," notes the agent.

Rancho Bizarro, located at 10420 Kurt Street in Sylmar, California, is currently listed for $4,500,000 by Louise Leach of DPP Real Estate and Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates.

