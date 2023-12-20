Patrick Swayze’s Legendary “Rancho Bizarro” Hits the Market for $4.5M

Location: 10420 Kurt Street, Sylmar, California



Price: $4,500,000

Year Built: 1948

Footprint: 3,516 square feet (three bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 4.51 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to Rancho Bizarro, the former estate of a beloved Hollywood actor. Housed on four and a half acres, this one-of-a-kind equestrian ranch offers wonderful amenities, total tranquility, and space for a broad variety of sport and livestock. Automatic gates tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac reveal a unique and private retreat with expansive space to live, ride, work, and create amongst multiple structures. The primary residence on the property is a charming 1940s California ranch-style house featuring three bedrooms, hardwood floors, and rustic exposed beams. A large flex space invites a multitude of uses: It could easily house an extensive home gym, a fully furnished rehearsal space for dance or theater performance, or a light-filled art studio. Across the lawn is a guest cottage with a bath, as well as an oversized detached garage and storage space. The grounds also include two round pens, a goat pen with resident goats Cocoa and Caramel, and two friendly ducks named Baby and Johnny who enjoy lounging under the lush trees on the property."