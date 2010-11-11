Patrick Jouin: Design and Gesture

Born in 1967, Jouin studied in Paris before collaborating with Philippe Stark through the second half of the 1990s. Soon he was designing for the likes of Ligne Roset, Cassina, and Kartell, and was named the designers of the year at Maison & Objet in 2003.

The S1 Solid ottoman by Patrick Jouin. Photo by Patrick Jouin.

The S1 Solid table by Patrick Jouin. Photo by Patrick Jouin.

A new Ron Arad, perhaps, Jouin has been praised for his futuristic use of manufacturing techniques, taking advantage of technologies like 3D rapid prototyping to create his 2005 Solid series of polyurethane and resin furniture. Patrick Jouin: Design and Gestures explores the designer's work through the items he's designed as well as with a custom light for the museum's lobby designed with Italian lighting company Leucos and a film conceived by Jouin and Belgian movie director Jérôme de Gerlache.

The S1 Solid chair by Patrick Jouin. Photo by Patrick Jouin.

S2 Solid by Patrick Jouin. Photo by Patrick Jouin.

The show runs through February 6, 2011. While you're there, be sure wander through the Eat Drink Art Design exhibit, which showcases more than 60 eating-related objects from the MAD's collections by artists such as Hella Jongerius, Marcel Wanders, and Dale Chihuly.