SubscribeSign In
One of France’s First Passive Houses Is on the Market for €895KView 10 Photos

One of France’s First Passive Houses Is on the Market for €895K

Designed by Karawitz Architecture, the home is able to generate more energy than it uses thanks to its rooftop solar panels and highly efficient envelope.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: Bessancourt, France

Price: €895,000 (approximately $971,656 USD) 

Architect: Karawitz Architecture

Year Built: 2009

Footprint: 1,722 square feet (three bedrooms)

Lot Size: 0.15 acres

From the Agent: "Built in 2009 by  Karawitz Architecture, this contemporary house is a positive energy bioclimatic achievement, whose high environmental quality was recognized by the visit of the Minister of Housing in 2013 and praised nationally and internationally through significant media coverage. The house was renovated in 2017 by the current owner. Today it presents a new durable skin in French chestnut ganivelle, in connection with its immediate environment: the largest chestnut forest in Île-de-France."

Learn more about this project on Dwell.

The multilevel passive house has been widely celebrated as an innovative, sustainably designed home.

The multilevel passive house has been widely celebrated as an innovative, sustainably designed home.

One of France’s First Passive Houses Is on the Market for €895K - Photo 2 of 9 -
The wood-wrapped living areas have a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The wood-wrapped living areas have a warm and inviting atmosphere.

One of France’s First Passive Houses Is on the Market for €895K - Photo 4 of 9 -
Polished concrete floors continue into the kitchen, which sits steps away from the living room.

Polished concrete floors continue into the kitchen, which sits steps away from the living room.

One of France’s First Passive Houses Is on the Market for €895K - Photo 6 of 9 -
A wooden staircase leads to the upper level, which holds three bedrooms, a bathroom, and a large office space.

A wooden staircase leads to the upper level, which holds three bedrooms, a bathroom, and a large office space.

One of France’s First Passive Houses Is on the Market for €895K - Photo 8 of 9 -
"The innovative shutters, which fold like an accordion on the two levels of the facade, allow one to adjust the porosity between interior and exterior spaces," says the agent.

"The innovative shutters, which fold like an accordion on the two levels of the facade, allow one to adjust the porosity between interior and exterior spaces," says the agent.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.