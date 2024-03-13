One of France’s First Passive Houses Is on the Market for €895K
Location: Bessancourt, France
Price: €895,000 (approximately $971,656 USD)
Architect: Karawitz Architecture
Year Built: 2009
Footprint: 1,722 square feet (three bedrooms)
Lot Size: 0.15 acres
From the Agent: "Built in 2009 by Karawitz Architecture, this contemporary house is a positive energy bioclimatic achievement, whose high environmental quality was recognized by the visit of the Minister of Housing in 2013 and praised nationally and internationally through significant media coverage. The house was renovated in 2017 by the current owner. Today it presents a new durable skin in French chestnut ganivelle, in connection with its immediate environment: the largest chestnut forest in Île-de-France."
The Passive Progressive House, located in Bessancourt, France, is currently listed for €895,000 (approximately $971,656 USD) by Architecture de Collection.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.