One of France’s First Passive Houses Is on the Market for €895K

Location: Bessancourt, France

Price: €895,000 (approximately $971,656 USD)

Architect: Karawitz Architecture

Year Built: 2009

Footprint: 1,722 square feet (three bedrooms)

Lot Size: 0.15 acres

From the Agent: "Built in 2009 by Karawitz Architecture, this contemporary house is a positive energy bioclimatic achievement, whose high environmental quality was recognized by the visit of the Minister of Housing in 2013 and praised nationally and internationally through significant media coverage. The house was renovated in 2017 by the current owner. Today it presents a new durable skin in French chestnut ganivelle, in connection with its immediate environment: the largest chestnut forest in Île-de-France."

Learn more about this project on Dwell.