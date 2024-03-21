One of Your Rooms Could Be an Indoor “Tree House” in This €490K French Home

Location: Hauts-de-France, France

Price: €490,000 (approximately $532,163 USD)

Architect: Pascal Truffaut

Year Built: 1997

Footprint: 3,336 square feet (six bedrooms, six baths)

Lot Size: 1.9 acres

From the Agent: "This superb property was designed by Pascal Truffaut, architect and professor at the École Nationale Supérieure d'Architecture et de Paysage de Lille. It was operated from 1997 to 2013 as a guesthouse and offers generous and versatile spaces. The ground floor hosts a spectacular cathedral living space facing south, entirely open to the garden thanks to its glass facade. Arranged in double height, it is designed as the central space of the house and offers an airy and bright volume. A large, separate kitchen served by two doors has exterior access. The house stands on beautiful land planted with a charming orchard of a dozen trees. Part of the land is currently left to ‘wild,’ to allow endemic species to flourish naturally, in harmony with the landscaping."