SubscribeSign In
One of Your Rooms Could Be an Indoor “Tree House” in This €490K French HomeView 10 Photos

One of Your Rooms Could Be an Indoor “Tree House” in This €490K French Home

Designed by architect Pascal Truffaut, the countryside home has colorful interiors, a wave-like roof, and a bedroom suspended above the living area.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: Hauts-de-France, France

Price: €490,000 (approximately $532,163 USD)

Architect: Pascal Truffaut

Year Built: 1997

Footprint: 3,336 square feet (six bedrooms, six baths)

Lot Size: 1.9 acres

From the Agent: "This superb property was designed by Pascal Truffaut, architect and professor at the École Nationale Supérieure d'Architecture et de Paysage de Lille. It was operated from 1997 to 2013 as a guesthouse and offers generous and versatile spaces. The ground floor hosts a spectacular cathedral living space facing south, entirely open to the garden thanks to its glass facade. Arranged in double height, it is designed as the central space of the house and offers an airy and bright volume. A large, separate kitchen served by two doors has exterior access. The house stands on beautiful land planted with a charming orchard of a dozen trees. Part of the land is currently left to ‘wild,’ to allow endemic species to flourish naturally, in harmony with the landscaping."

The multicolored home has wave-like roof, and it’s surrounded by lush landscaping.

The multicolored home has wave-like roof, and it’s surrounded by lush landscaping.

One of Your Rooms Could Be an Indoor “Tree House” in This €490K French Home - Photo 2 of 9 -
The double-height living areas, located at the back of the house, are illuminated by floor to ceiling windows. A tree house–like retreat is suspended&nbsp; above the stove.

The double-height living areas, located at the back of the house, are illuminated by floor to ceiling windows. A tree house–like retreat is suspended  above the stove.

A view inside the home’s suspended suite.

A view inside the home’s suspended suite.

One of Your Rooms Could Be an Indoor “Tree House” in This €490K French Home - Photo 5 of 9 -
The coral-colored kitchen features long countertops, open shelving, and two doors that lead outside.

The coral-colored kitchen features long countertops, open shelving, and two doors that lead outside.

One of Your Rooms Could Be an Indoor “Tree House” in This €490K French Home - Photo 7 of 9 -
Comblanchien limestone flooring continues into the bedrooms located on the ground level.

Comblanchien limestone flooring continues into the bedrooms located on the ground level.

"The house stands on beautiful land planted with a charming orchard of a dozen trees," notes the agent.

"The house stands on beautiful land planted with a charming orchard of a dozen trees," notes the agent.

This home located in Hauts-de-France, France, is currently listed for €490,000 (approximately $525,644 USD) by Architecture de Collection.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.