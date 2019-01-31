Stranger Things: The Imaginative Objects of Parsons & Charlesworth
Can design tell a story?
In the upcoming exhibition Spectacular Vernacular at the Chicago Cultural Center, design studio Parsons & Charlesworth answers those questions by taking visitors through the possibilities of what objects can be beyond traditional archetypes. Combining their knowledge of product design and research, the husband-and-wife duo Tim Parsons and Jessica Charlesworth examine objects through imaginative narratives influenced by fiction, science, and art. From everyday objects to a post-apocalyptic world, the projects range from consumable objects to critical thinking pieces. This is the studio’s first major solo exhibition.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Spectacular Vernacular will be on exhibition at the Chicago Cultural Center from September 10, 2016—January 2, 2017
Cover photo, Garage Sale, is a collection of past pieces designed by Parsons & Charlesworth. Photo by Parsons & Charlesworth.