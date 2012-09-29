Parrish Art Museum by Herzog & de Meuron

On November 10, the Parrish Art Museum will cross off a big item on its to-do list. After a 14-year delay, it will unveil a new home in Water Mill, Long Island. With triple the exhibition space of its prior locale, it will have room to display art not on view since the collection’s 1897 founding. The museum’s pedigree (artist Chuck Close is a patron) extends to its choice of designers: Pritzker Prize–winning Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron, aided on the interiors by Konstantin Grcic.



Taking cues from a typical Hamptons artist’s studio, Herzog & de Meuron have created a modern building that is laced with local flavor. A pitched roofline pays homage to the American log cabin and creates a skylit spine that filters northern light along the galleries. According to the firm, concrete was used for the walls "to bring texture both institutional and intimate," and it is tempered by a white aluminum roof canopy above.