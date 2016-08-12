Paros House by John Pawson
Paros House by John Pawson

Paros House is a minimal home located in Paros, Greece, designed by John Pawson.

The ground floor accommodation of Paros House is arranged as a series of white cubic volumes set in an L around the pool. The principal private quarters rise citadel-like from the quiet drama of this massing, commanding sightlines that extend over the entirety of the property, inland to a rugged line of hills and seaward to the layered coastal horizon. Contrasting with the smooth rendered planes of the house, low stone walls track around the property, framing a series of sheltered terraces and courtyards, with additional shade provided by trees and a graphically spare pergola, which casts rhythmic bands of deep shadow across an area of the main terrace.


Paros House by John Pawson - Photo 1 of 4 -
Paros House by John Pawson - Photo 2 of 4 -


Paros House by John Pawson - Photo 3 of 4 -


Paros House by John Pawson - Photo 4 of 4 -