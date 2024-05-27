SubscribeSign In
In Vancouver, a Bob Lewis Midcentury With Eichler Vibes Asks $2.8MView 9 Photos

In Vancouver, a Bob Lewis Midcentury With Eichler Vibes Asks $2.8M

Known as the Parkland House, the post-and-beam dwelling has served as the creative home base for a filmmaking couple who worked on “X-Men” and “Tron.”
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: 3219 Regent Avenue, North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Price: $2,850,000

Builder: Bob Lewis

Year Built: 1956

Footprint: 3,186 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.28 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting Parkland House, a beacon of midcentury innovation crafted by acclaimed West Coast builder Bob Lewis. Gracing an exceptionally grand parcel at the heart of prestigious Upper Lonsdale, it fluidly marries local modernism with the pioneering open-plan ethos of Eichler’s California-modern residences. The home sits gracefully upon a parklike site, a vision of serenity conceived by its original owner, Judge Pool. A beautifully simple and well-proportioned exterior complements an interior articulated by a rhythmic post-and-beam structure, abundant natural light, and a sequence of panoramic views to the nearby gardens. As the current residence for filmmakers whose creative energies helped shaped the worlds of Tron and X-Men, Parkland House now seeks to inspire its next custodian."

The wood-clad home has a flat roof and a facade dotted with large windows. The property’s soaring trees and lush landscaping create a park-like setting.

The wood-clad home has a flat roof and a facade dotted with large windows. The property’s soaring trees and lush landscaping create a park-like setting.

In Vancouver, a Bob Lewis Midcentury With Eichler Vibes Asks $2.8M - Photo 2 of 9 -
The living room’s clean lines and post-and-beam structure evoke the feel of Eichler’s California homes.

The living room’s clean lines and post-and-beam structure evoke the feel of Eichler’s California homes.

In Vancouver, a Bob Lewis Midcentury With Eichler Vibes Asks $2.8M - Photo 4 of 9 -
"Bob Lewis brought Eichler’s brand of innovative, highly livable designs up north and quickly became the most prolific builder of modernist homes in British Columbia," notes the agent. "In total, he designed and built 745 homes throughout the province."

"Bob Lewis brought Eichler’s brand of innovative, highly livable designs up north and quickly became the most prolific builder of modernist homes in British Columbia," notes the agent. "In total, he designed and built 745 homes throughout the province."

In Vancouver, a Bob Lewis Midcentury With Eichler Vibes Asks $2.8M - Photo 6 of 9 -
A skylight stretches across the ceiling in the primary bath, bringing in ample sunshine.

A skylight stretches across the ceiling in the primary bath, bringing in ample sunshine.

In Vancouver, a Bob Lewis Midcentury With Eichler Vibes Asks $2.8M - Photo 8 of 9 -
"The Parkland House was listed on the District of North Vancouver Heritage Register as the PoolResidence and originally built for Don Pool, a prominent judge, whose family lived in the home until 2001," adds the agent.

"The Parkland House was listed on the District of North Vancouver Heritage Register as the Pool
Residence and originally built for Don Pool, a prominent judge, whose family lived in the home until 2001," adds the agent.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.