In Vancouver, a Bob Lewis Midcentury With Eichler Vibes Asks $2.8M
Location: 3219 Regent Avenue, North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Price: $2,850,000
Builder: Bob Lewis
Year Built: 1956
Footprint: 3,186 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 0.28 acres
From the Agent: "Presenting Parkland House, a beacon of midcentury innovation crafted by acclaimed West Coast builder Bob Lewis. Gracing an exceptionally grand parcel at the heart of prestigious Upper Lonsdale, it fluidly marries local modernism with the pioneering open-plan ethos of Eichler’s California-modern residences. The home sits gracefully upon a parklike site, a vision of serenity conceived by its original owner, Judge Pool. A beautifully simple and well-proportioned exterior complements an interior articulated by a rhythmic post-and-beam structure, abundant natural light, and a sequence of panoramic views to the nearby gardens. As the current residence for filmmakers whose creative energies helped shaped the worlds of Tron and X-Men, Parkland House now seeks to inspire its next custodian."
