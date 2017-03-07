The Pantone Choice: Top 10 Colors for Spring 2017

Out with the old, in with the new. Spring is right around the corner which means, goodbye old winter trends and hello to the latest fad within the design world: the spring 2017 color palette by Pantone. Inspired from color trends at New York Fashion Week, these ten colors make bold statements not only on the runway, but also in any part of your humble abode.
Take a look at Pantone's top 10 colors for spring 2017 and how other design enthusiasts have implemented them in their homes. We hope this inspires you to add a pop of color to your home this spring.
1. Primrose Yellow
"By contrast, Primrose Yellow sparkles with heat and vitality. Inviting us into its instant warmth, this joyful yellow shade takes us to a destination marked by enthusiasm, good cheer and sunny days" (PANTONE).
"Continuing the tranquil mood, Pale Dogwood is a quiet and peaceful pink shade that engenders an aura of innocence and purity. The unobtrusive Pale Dogwood is a subtle pink whose soft touch infuses a healthy glow" (PANTONE).
3. Hazelnut
"Hazelnut, a key neutral for spring. This shade brings to mind a natural earthiness. Unpretentious and with an inherent warmth, Hazelnut is a transitional color that effortlessly connects the seasons" (PANTONE).
4. Island Paradise
"Island Paradise is a refreshing aqua that calls to mind a change of scenery. A cool blue green shade that speaks to our dream of the great escape, Island Paradise is emblematic of tropical settings and our desire to unwind" (PANTONE).
5. Greenery
"Bringing forth a refreshing take, Greenery is a tangy yellow-green that speaks to our need to explore, experiment and reinvent. Illustrative of flourishing foliage, the fertile attributes of Greenery signals one to take a deep breath, oxygenate and reinvigorate" (PANTONE).
6. Flame
"A red-based orange, Flame, is gregarious and fun loving. Flamboyant and vivacious, this wonderfully theatrical shade adds fiery heat to the spring 2017 palette" (PANTONE).
7. Pink Yarrow
"Tropical and festive, Pink Yarrow is a whimsical, unignorable hue that tempts and tantalizes. Bold, attention getting and tempestuous, the lively Pink Yarrow is a captivating and stimulating color that lifts spirits and gets the adrenaline going" (PANTONE).
8. Niagara
"Comfortable and dependable, Niagara leads the PANTONE Fashion Color Report as the most prevalent color for spring 2017. Niagara is a classic denim-like blue that speaks to our desire for ease and relaxation" (PANTONE).
9. Kale
"Evocative of the great outdoors and a healthy lifestyle, Kale is another foliage-based green that conjures up our desire to connect to nature, similar to the more vivacious Greenery. And, just as we see in nature, this lush and fertile natural green shade provides the perfect complementary background to the more vibrant tones in the palette" (PANTONE).
10. Lapis Blue
"Conveying even more energy is Lapis Blue. Strong and confident, this intense blue shade is imbued with an inner radiance" (PANTONE).
Pantone on Fashion: A Century of Color in Design, by Leatrice Eiseman and E. P. Cutler (Chronicle Books, September 2014). Shop here.