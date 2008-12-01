View Photos
Paneling is Cool Again
By David A. Greene
Back in the bad old days of design, the unholy trinity of wall coverings were harvest gold paint, flocked wallpaper, and knotty-pine wood paneling.
Today, B&N is aiming to rehabilitate the latter with their Iconic Panels, thin wood-and-laminate wall coverings that can hide even the most egregious insults to your living-room walls, from bad paint jobs to bad aim. From Helvetica numbers to Frank Lloyd Wright's bricks, the three-dimensional panels go where paint can't and wallpaper won't.
Newest in the line are reclaimed wood panels, from some pretty interesting sources: Western redwood from old olive barrels; Douglas Fir from gym bleachers; and Asian teak from "beautiful, but blighted structures throughout Southeast Asia."
