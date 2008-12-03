View Photos
Pandora's Strong-Box
By David A. Greene –
It was only a matter of time before the sea-going shipping containers that have entranced the prefab architecture crowd made it to the world of consumer products. Sander Mulder, the young and less-than-retiring Dutch designer, is selling his Pandora line of personal-size shipping containers.
The powder-coated steel boxes come in primary hues and serve triple (and heavy) duty as display, storage, and transport for your stuff, and are "inspired by the wonderful colour mosaics that sprout to life in every harbor and container terminal the world around." When it comes time to move, all you have to do is slam the heavy-duty latches shut, and find a few tiny tractor-trailers to haul the containers to your next abode.
