Pallotta TeamWorks Headquaters

Constrained by a budget of just $40 per square foot, the designers chose to employ shipping containers (which cost approximately $3,400 apiece and are never in short supply) to form private offices and an "executive tower" piled six units high. To keep costs in check, the heating, air-conditioning, and lighting are not distributed throughout the cavernous space, but are strategically isolated in the most highly used work areas, functioning in tandem with skylights, reflection, and passive air currents along the corridors.