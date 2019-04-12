Watch: Two L.A. Brothers Nail the Secrets of Limewash Paint
The sibling owners of Portola perfect a limewash that gives walls the rich character of aged plaster.
Watch Casey and Jamie Davis matching colors by eye or brushing their signature Lime Wash across stucco by hand, and you’re reminded of the way painters have adorned walls for generations. The California-born brothers have continued that tradition, bringing a craftsman’s spirit to the highly pigmented, eco-friendly products they’ve been making in Los Angeles for nearly two decades.
