Outside In or Inside Out?

When you live in the Netherlands, one of the world’s most densely populated countries, having your own backyard is a luxury. Some compensate for life in an urban apartment by renting one of the volkstuinen (people’s gardens), little plots of land crammed together

in suburban parks, each with its own tuinhuis (garden house). The tuinhuis is what you might call a popular architectural form—usually a chalet-style wooden shed colored mahogany or green and guarded, as often as not, by colorful gnomes and traditional trellises.

Medium-density fiberboard (MDF) was used to mimic molded plastic by rounding off sharp edges and painting it creamy white on the inside and light sky blue on the outside.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

So, strolling through a collection of 130 such individual gardens on the outskirts of Rotterdam, the austere but playful Garden House comes as a very welcome surprise indeed. Designed by Krill architects Harmen van de Wal and Bart Goedbloed for van de Wal’s girlfriend, Claudia Meister, and their four-year-old son, Yona, the house looks sleekly and self-referentially space age in the context of all that kitschy rusticity.

Two of the units can be opened up by removing their semi-transparent plastic windows to form a U-shaped covered lounging area.

More than a style statement, Krill’s Garden House is a solution to the problems of year-round outdoor living, all on a modest plot of around 1,900 square feet. "We wanted shelter in the winter and shade in the summer, but, above all, something that could just disappear when the weather is perfect," says van de Wal. The result is a structure in three equal parts (each 6'7" by 9'10"), with only one part fixed to the concrete foundation. The other two parts are on wheels, moving easily to attach to any number of anchor points using a simple clip and tension strap system. Twelve different house configurations are then possible, though the family mostly revisits four favorites.

Two of three parts are on wheels, moving easily to attach to any number of anchor points using a simple clip and tension strap system.