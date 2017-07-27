Our Products Are Oeko-Tex Certified: What That Means

Organic Doesn’t Mean What You Might Think

As consumers increasingly demand natural products, companies frequently manipulate the term ‘organic’ when labeling their textiles. Fibers grown organically – but processed with toxic chemicals – may still carry the organic label. ‘Wrinkle free’ or ‘permanent press’ labels should also be avoided because manufacturers treat these fabrics with formaldehyde resin, a toxic chemical. So what should you look for?

Oeko-Tex: The Facts

A global network of laboratories operates Oeko-Tex, a certification system for textile producers. They test for harmful substances which are prohibited or regulated by law and chemicals which are known to be harmful to health. They also test for color fading and acidity as a precautionary measure to safeguard health at every stage of production. The intended use of the textiles determines the stringency of the tests – the more prolonged and direct contact the textile will have with skin, the more demanding the requirements. All components of the product, without exception, must comply with these standards, including the sewing thread, lining, buttons, etc. This process surpasses all other existing criterion in safety and environmental protection.

But Wait, There’s More

In addition, the European Union produced legislation providing a framework for testing chemical compounds in products – REACH protocol. This stands for "registration, evaluation, authorization and restriction of chemicals" and holds manufacturers responsible for the safety and health of both humans and the environment, instructing them to identify and limit the risks of all chemicals used in their processes.

The Parachute Difference

All of our Bedding and Bath products exceed both Oeko-Tex certification and REACH protocol requirements. The 100% long-staple Egyptian and Turkish cotton fibers we use are spun into Bedding and Towels by family-owned factories in Europe. Theirs is a tradition rooted in the methods and crafts of generations past.

"Since 1947, we make linens as our grandparents did, with natural solutions because we love our land, and we want people to taste the capability of Italian manufacturers at their best."

Quality and nature are both of paramount importance. Surrounded by crisp sunlight and fresh mountain air – natural characteristics of the region – our artisans comb the smooth woven cotton with great precision to remove all impurities and dye the fabric naturally.

Parachute products arrive at your doorstep packaged in a reusable pouch made from the same fine fabric or a beautiful laundry bag, delivering a finished product that always considers how we can care for you and our environment at the same time. As soon as you slip into your new Bedding or wrap yourself in your new Towel, you’ll feel the difference.

