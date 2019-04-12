This Home in the Ontario Wilderness Is 12 Miles From the Nearest Powerline
This Home in the Ontario Wilderness Is 12 Miles From the Nearest Powerline

By Alex Bozikovic
An architect designing hospitals in Rwanda first brought sustainability to a lakeside dwelling in Ontario.

Many of us like to get away from it all, but the Murphy family goes farther than most: 160 miles from their house in Toronto to the end of a private logging road deep in a thick wood, where their cottage shares a lake with just three neighbors and wolf packs roam the surrounding wildlife reserve. 

