Oscar Nominated Short Film

Each year the Oscar nominations come out, and while we dicker about whether Inception made any sense, or if Black Swan was high camp or high art, we usually stop and reflect "Man, it would be nice to see some of those animated shorts. Though how on earth I'd run across them is totally unclear." Thanks then to Vimeo, Oscar nominee Bastien Dubois's utterly charming Madagascar, Carnet de Voyage is up and a great clip is streaming. Watch it below and check out more of Dubois' work here.

Madagascar, carnet de voyage, extrait... from bastien dubois on Vimeo. I came across the film today, and on a totally personal note, Dubois was one of my students when I taught English in rural France right after I finished college. Felicitations, Basti!