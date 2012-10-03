Open Studios at City Modern

Highlights of the tour included Egg Collective, three friends from college who have been in business for one year and focus on woodwork. Their showroom is only a few floors down from their workspace, located in a large industrial building in a still-industrial neighborhood of Brooklyn. Up north in Greenpoint, the design team Chen Chen and Kai Williams showed off their CNC machine. (Rumor has it that it's the largest in the borough.) Also in the neighborhood, designer Francois Chambard took visitors back to see a year's worth of work: a slick-looking, state-of-the-art, custom console for a recording studio. Environmentally conscious designer Daniel Michalik is exploring all the uses of cork up at his Bushwick studio, DMFD. He works out of a shared space full of like-minded artists and designers. Richard Velloso—a former ad man who now crafts furniture primarily in steel and wood—showed off his new Olga Guanabara showroom and workspace in DUMBO, which he just moved into over the summer.