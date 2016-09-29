View Photos
Oostduinkerke by minus
By Leibal
Oostduinkerke is a clean white interior located in West Flanders, Belgium, designed by minus.
The space is characterized by a series of strips recessed within the ceiling that conceal lighting. The main living area is open floor plan with the kitchen, dining, and living room combined into one space. The dining table is situated parallel against a large kitchen island with a full service kitchen hidden behind the cabinetry. Sliding doors provide privacy and separation between the various programs.
