Onstage Preview: Lighting Company Cerno
View Photos

Onstage Preview: Lighting Company Cerno

Add to
Like
Share
By Diana Budds
Laguna Beach–based lighting company Cerno is joining Dwell on Design once again. In the panel "As You Light It: Quality of Light Demo," co-founders Bret Englander and Nick Sheridan will chat about using different types of lighting to illuminate a room, dispel myths about LEDs, take us through their latest product launches, and explain what makes them unique.

Englander, Sheridan, and Dan Wacholder founded their company in 2009 now count over 20 items in their collection of handcrafted and environmentally friendly furniture and lighting. Every step of product development takes place in their southern California studio, from design to prototype to production pieces. "Experiencing design is more than just appreciating the end product. It's about understating where the product comes from and all the people and minds that have brought the product to fruition," says Englander.

Onstage Preview: Lighting Company Cerno - Photo 1 of 2 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Onstage Preview: Lighting Company Cerno - Photo 2 of 2 -

For a look into the day-to-day of Cerno, watch this video of the company's workspace, showroom, and lightning designs below and join us Saturday, June 22, at 3:30 p.m. on the Demo stage to learn more:

This article was originally published on June 12, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.