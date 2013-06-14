Onstage Preview: Lighting Company Cerno

Englander, Sheridan, and Dan Wacholder founded their company in 2009 now count over 20 items in their collection of handcrafted and environmentally friendly furniture and lighting. Every step of product development takes place in their southern California studio, from design to prototype to production pieces. "Experiencing design is more than just appreciating the end product. It's about understating where the product comes from and all the people and minds that have brought the product to fruition," says Englander.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

For a look into the day-to-day of Cerno, watch this video of the company's workspace, showroom, and lightning designs below and join us Saturday, June 22, at 3:30 p.m. on the Demo stage to learn more:

This article was originally published on June 12, 2013 on our sister site, Dwell on Design.