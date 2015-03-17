Online "Pop Up" Will Feature 120 New Brands Each Month

Bradford Shellhammer brings his years of experience selling design wares at Fab to a new online marketplace, Bezar. The site takes a flash sales-like approach to connecting entrepreneurial makers with shoppers fatigued by big-box design retail. No product will be on sale for more than a week, making each transaction special and freeing up digital shelf space to showcase more designers' work.

Every day Bezar will launch a virtual "pop up shop" in each of its four verticals, Art, House, Jewelry, and Accessories. One brand will be available in each category per day, for a total of 120 brand collaborations each month. To kick off the site’s launch, Bezar will feature three collections in four categories starting at 11am EST today. Shellhammer hopes the rapid rotation will lend upstart designers the exposure they need to compete in a crowded marketplace.