Online "Pop Up" Will Feature 120 New Brands Each Month
By Luke Hopping
Bezar, a new e-commerce site by Fab co-founder and Dwell on Design presenter Bradford Shellhammer, operates on a short-term sales model to connect emerging designers with online shoppers. Click through the slideshow for a selection of Bezar's launch products, which go on sale at 11am EST today.

Bradford Shellhammer brings his years of experience selling design wares at Fab to a new online marketplace, Bezar. The site takes a flash sales-like approach to connecting entrepreneurial makers with shoppers fatigued by big-box design retail. No product will be on sale for more than a week, making each transaction special and freeing up digital shelf space to showcase more designers' work. 

Brooklyn-based firm Bronsen completed a successful Kickstarter campaign for their Project Safari collection of ceramic animal busts last fall. A series of accompanying Project Safari prints will be available exclusively on Bezar.

Every day Bezar will launch a virtual "pop up shop" in each of its four verticals, Art, House, Jewelry, and Accessories. One brand will be available in each category per day, for a total of 120 brand collaborations each month. To kick off the site’s launch, Bezar will feature three collections in four categories starting at 11am EST today. Shellhammer hopes the rapid rotation will lend upstart designers the exposure they need to compete in a crowded marketplace. 

For those who would forgo indoor plumbing more readily than modern design, Hamburg-based Heimplanet make striking, functional camping and travel equipment. Their geodesic Wedge tent is easy to handle and inflate, and even easier on the eyes.

Sports rivals and design partners J.P. Stallard and Rob Duncan collaborate under the name Art of Sport to create vibrant prints that reference sports iconography. Each design fits a standard IKEA RIBBA frame, which significantly reduces the cost of integrating one into your home.

Following a feature in the Smithsonian Cooper-Hewitt Design Museum's Design Triennial, Necklush's colorful necklace-scarf hybrids developed a cult following. The Georgia-by-way-of-Brooklyn firm will release original designs exclusively for Bezar's launch.

In addition to being a launchpad for rising talent, Bezar will feature wares from more recognizable brands, such as Tom Dixon. Part of their tableware collection, the TANK decanter is made of hand-blown glass and accented with gold paint.

The mother-daughter duo behind Knotty Gal have a strong craft sensibility and an even stronger social conscious. Up to 15% of sales made from their knotted, handmade accessories go toward educating girls in Bangladesh.

Dutch designer Remko Heemskerk's New York City prints gloss over the Big Apple's occasional grittiness to portray a candy-colored city rich in architectural heritage.