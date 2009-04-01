One Teakettle Wins the Tea-Off

Design competitions are all the rage these days, with the Internet making it easy to gather and disseminate good ideas from creative thinkers the world over. Recently World Kitchen—a brand you may never have heard of, but you've surely heard of their subsidiaries, CorningWare, Pyrex, and others—ran a competition called the Tea-Off, which invited designers to create an innovative update on the teakettle.

The winning Tea-Off entry came from a Chicago-based boutique studio called Vessel Ideation, which specializes in brand identity and design. Their proposal, the One Teakettle, puts preparation and serving functions into a single heat-proof carafe with blue-on-white designs that reference traditional china but sport a few modern motifs, including old-school pixelated videogame figures. The heat-activated blue designs also serve as the indicator of readiness, appearing only when the kettle's contents are hot enough for serving. Pretty ingenious. If they made one for coffee I'd use it every day.