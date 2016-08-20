Ondo by MAMM DESIGN

Ondo is a house with a cafe, having three floors, a basement, and a roof terrace. On the north side of the plot, the house faces one of the most famous parks in Tokyo. Since the plot is only 38 square meters, it was very important to pay attention to characteristic of the plot which dramatically changes with its vertical level. The house consists of two parts. One is a horizontal tube penetrating from the park side, and is open to the public. The other is the rest of the volume, just like an ants’ nest, which in contrast, is a totally private space living with skylights.



