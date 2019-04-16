Subscribe
Mitchell Alan Parker
A Home's Past Mistakes Are Finally Corrected
Plagued by remodeling pitfalls, two tenacious homeowners reinvent a soggy midcentury home outside Seattle as a modern masterpiece.
Mitchell Alan Parker
A Home Fit for a Science Fiction Writer
On Austin’s outskirts, an author's bunker-style home redefines modern city living.
Mitchell Alan Parker
On Your Mark, Get Sett
Austin-based modern prefab designer Kimber Reed wants you to space out.
Mitchell Alan Parker