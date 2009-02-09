On the Ground in New Orleans

The houses are seen on the fly and in situ, and definitely not as depicted in architectural renderings and PR materials. In Perry's photos, the Kieran Timberlake and GRAFT houses look like bizarre spaceships amid the flattened landscape of the Lower Ninth Ward. He contrasts the cutting-edge green technology and foreign-looking design of these one-offs, made by architects whose usual clients demand uniqueness, with the more pedestrian Habitat for Humanity homes in nearby Musician’s Village. "They are all the same," writes Perry of the Habitat houses, "But, they are getting built and people are living in them."