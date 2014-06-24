SubscribeSign In
On a Lakefront Lot in Wisconsin, a Family Home Intuits Its GeographyView 8 Photos
Dwell Magazine

On a Lakefront Lot in Wisconsin, a Family Home Intuits Its Geography

After a devastating fire, architect David Salmela designs a new house to replace a beloved retreat in Door County.
Text by
Photos by
View 8 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s July/August 2014 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Home ToursDwell Magazine