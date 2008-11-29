Om Sweet Home
You are genuflecting to the rabbit by wearing and not wasting its fur that was made fifty years ago. Om Sweet Home, as a reliquary of vintage clothes, water glasses, tables, wire baskets, and more, is dean of this school.
In addition to the rural and otherwise Main Street Americana is a wide selection of cheerful, karmically-kosher soaps, shampoos, shirts, stuffed animals, and just about everything else that can be made without preservatives or toxics. Prices are astonishingly reasonable for this far-western Williamsburg neighborhood known for rather hefty pricing. Children's clothing, books and furniture are one focus.
The East River-hugging environs are also known for New York City's largest oil spill, by ExxonMobile. To see this charming eco-friendly store shows at least one person, owner Justine Franko, making up for it in her charming way.
Om Sweet Home
59 Kent Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.