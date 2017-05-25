An Old Power Station in Melbourne is Transformed Into A Modern Tiered Restaurant

Commissioned by Melbourne restaurateur Nathan Toleman, and designed by Melbourne-based studio DesignOffice, Higher Ground is comprised of a series of tiered platform suites that are anchored around the perimeter of the existing power station building, which is located near Southern Cross railway station.



Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

The transformation resulted in a family of intimate modern spaces with a layered perspective and a touch of Art Deco.



Bold, geometric forms fill the space, including circular tables, conical lampshades, and a midnight blue staircase that's built against soaring support columns—each of which complement and contrast the rawness of the old building's existing brick-and-concrete structure.



Materials like terrazzo, painted steel, stone, black fiber board, and solid timbers add texture and solidity to the design concept, while plants, cork, rugs, and wooden high chairs bring a little levity to Higher Ground.

















