Oil Pulling: Your New Morning Detox

We did some additional research and summarized the history, basic instructions and detoxifying benefits of oil pulling. Plus a refreshing – and convenient – DIY recipe for Coconut and Fennel Seed Oil Pulling Cubes you won’t find anywhere else.

Really though? Feeling a tad skeptical – and slightly queasy – we turned to Sahara Rose, a Certified Ayurvedic Practitioner and author of the forthcoming "The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Ayurveda" and "Eat Right For Your Mind-Body Type." "Oil pulling is an easy way to change your entire day," she promises. "Sure, it sounds weird at the beginning, and I will admit, I spit the oil out almost instantly the first time I tried, but once you get in the swing of things, oil pulling is a practice you won’t want to let go."

A few fun facts before you start swishing: "Oil pulling comes from Ayurveda, the world’s oldest health system, originating in India 5,000 years ago," says Rose. "Central to Ayurveda is establishing daily routine. Part of the recommended daily morning routine, called ‘dinacharya,’ includes oil pulling. This practice is called ‘kavala’ or ‘gundusha.’ The founders of Ayurveda knew the importance of a detoxifying morning routine to clean up stored toxins overnight, which we are only beginning to discover today."



Benefits of Oil Pulling

The motion of swishing oil traps plaque and bacteria and "pulls" it out of your teeth and gums while simultaneously cleansing your tongue and mouth. Optimal oral health extends far beyond the mouth. "Internally, oil pulling helps remove oil-soluble toxins from the system (as these bacteria are harbored in our mouths), improving digestion, preventing inflammation and boosting immune system," says Rose.

The benefits of oil pulling include the following:

cleanse teeth, gums and tongue of bacteria



combat plaque build up



prevent cavities



heal sensitive gums



fight bad breath



whiten teeth



moisturize lips



detoxify



soothe inflammation



strengthen jaw

How to Oil Pull

The basic practice of oil pulling is pretty easy to master. Swish 1 tablespoon of coconut, sesame or sunflower oil in your mouth for about 10 minutes every morning. We recommend coconut oil, since it tastes the best and has antibacterial qualities. Note: Coconut oil is sometimes solid at room temperature (depending on the temperature of your pantry), but it will emulsify in your warm mouth quite quickly. Oil pulling can trigger the gag reflex at first, so if you can’t make it the full 10 minutes, start by swishing for as long as you can and add 1 minute each day. If you’re the multitasking type, try oil pulling while you are in the shower or making your bed in the morning. Just be sure to spit the used oil in the trash rather than the sink or toilet because oil can solidify and clog pipes. Rinse with warm water and follow with your usual tooth brushing, flossing and tongue-scraping routine.

Coconut Oil and Fennel Seed Oil Pulling Cubes