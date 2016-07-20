UNESCO Adds 17 Le Corbusier Buildings to Its Storied Ranks
UNESCO Adds 17 Le Corbusier Buildings to Its Storied Ranks

By Matthew Keeshin
The organization lists the projects as World Heritage sites from seven countries.

Modern master Le Corbusier (born Charles-Édouard Jeanneret-Gris) was celebrated this week when UNESCO named an array of his most impressive buildings as historical sites around the world. Le Corbusier is known for pushing the boundaries of architecture throughout the course of the 20th century with innovative forms, materials, and theories to define modern architecture. From houses to civic complexes, Le Corbusier's work continues to inspire the profession and students today. Here are some of the highlights from the distinguished sites.

The sculptural Notre-Dame du Haut is unlike any other of the buildings by the architect. Built to replace a church after World War II, the modern chapel was designed to be a somber space that relies on the expressive form of the structure and use of nature light to create moments of reflection for visitors.

The Cité Frugès de Pessac is an early housing project designed by the architect. Throughout his career, Le Corbusier created dynamic and alternative models for living in the city. Although some projects were never realized, his built projects can be seen as exemplary cases for what residential buildings can be.&nbsp;

Located in Antwerp, Belgium, Maison Guiette was completed in 1926.&nbsp;

As one of the architect's most recognizable achievements, Villa Savoye, famously realized Le Corbusier's <i>piloti</i> concept, a series of columns support the upper floor while providing the &nbsp;ground floor to have open space.&nbsp;

Originally designed for the lawyer and art collector Raoul La Roche in Paris, Maison La Roche is now home to the Foundation Le Corbusier.&nbsp;

For those that love tiny cabins, Le Petit Cabanon was Le Corbusier's own miniature abode with a colorful and clever space-saving interior.&nbsp;

Located near Lyon, France, the Couvent Sainte-Marie de la Tourette is known for its monumental concrete form and integration into the landscape.&nbsp;

Unité d'Habitation de Marseilles is an example of the brise-soleil used by Le Corbusier. By setting the windows in a recessed grid, the building reduces heat gain. The colors indicate different apartment units.&nbsp;

