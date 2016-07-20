UNESCO Adds 17 Le Corbusier Buildings to Its Storied Ranks

Modern master Le Corbusier (born Charles-Édouard Jeanneret-Gris) was celebrated this week when UNESCO named an array of his most impressive buildings as historical sites around the world. Le Corbusier is known for pushing the boundaries of architecture throughout the course of the 20th century with innovative forms, materials, and theories to define modern architecture. From houses to civic complexes, Le Corbusier's work continues to inspire the profession and students today. Here are some of the highlights from the distinguished sites.