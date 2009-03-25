At a certain point the kitchen table (or, for that matter, the bed) just doesn't cut it in terms of organizational capacity and productivity, yet not everyone has a corner that's been waiting around to become a home office. A British company called OfficePOD has invented a solution to this dilemma. The OfficePOD is a compact, totally contained unit that has all the functions of a cubicle built into a beautifully designed mini-office that more closely resembles one of the many modern, prefab sheds we so often see.