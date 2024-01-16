A Roaming Couple Recalibrate a 1975 Argosy for Creative Work and Off-Grid Bliss

"We’re not really adventure people," says Caroline Burke, but only after she and her husband, Riley Haakon, have been explaining for almost an hour how they’ve been hauling a vintage trailer across the U.S. and down dusty Baja roads for several months. Once, in Mexico, they wound up serving coffee to a beachful of local families on vacation; in Washington’s San Juan Islands, they almost saw their broken-down truck burn up while it was parked outside a bar that had caught on fire. A pause, and then Caroline clarifies: "I can count the number of hikes we’ve done in the past two years on one hand."