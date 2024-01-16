Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
A Roaming Couple Recalibrate a 1975 Argosy for Creative Work and Off-Grid BlissView 13 Photos
Dwell Magazine

A Roaming Couple Recalibrate a 1975 Argosy for Creative Work and Off-Grid Bliss

Riley Haakon and Caroline Burke experimented with wood finishes and an open layout to turn the trailer into a home-on-wheels.
Text by
Photos by
View 13 Photos

"We’re not really adventure people," says Caroline Burke, but only after she and her husband, Riley Haakon, have been explaining for almost an hour how they’ve been hauling a vintage trailer across the U.S. and down dusty Baja roads for several months. Once, in Mexico, they wound up serving coffee to a beachful of local families on vacation; in Washington’s San Juan Islands, they almost saw their broken-down truck burn up while it was parked outside a bar that had caught on fire. A pause, and then Caroline clarifies: "I can count the number of hikes we’ve done in the past two years on one hand."

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Duncan Nielsen
Duncan Nielsen is the News Editor at Dwell. Share tips or just say “hi” at duncan at dwell dot com.

Published

Topics

RenovationsCampers & TrailersDwell Magazine