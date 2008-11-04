Of Scott's Grandmother and Reclaimed Wood

He custom designs and produces all of the furniture for his brand 4Korners from recycled and reclaimed woods, with materials ranging from bamboo to white oak. He takes into consideration the special restraints of the space he's designing for.



Indeed this credenza pictured here was designed for a client living in a loft-like space that needed space dividers–therefore it has a backside as elegant as the front. Much of his work takes its cues from urban challenges such as space and transportation. His work can also sometimes be seen at the Ft. Greene Flea Market on Sundays.