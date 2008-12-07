Of Golden Pigs and Golden Calves

Golden Calf, the much-loved masters of mid-century-America-meets-perennial-Asia, are placing their entire store on sale: 30-50% off all furniture, and deep discounts on home accessories and gifts, including stunning down pillows and personality-laden tableware.







The Future Perfect, the local depot for Harry Allen (the man behind the golden pig), Blu Dot and Jasper Morrison, is having a holiday gift with purchase. What's the gift? You'll have to stop by to see.







Golden Calf

86 North Sixth Street

Brooklyn, NY 11211

(718) 302-8800



The Future Perfect

115 North 6th Street (at the corner of Berry)

Brooklyn, New York 11211

(877) 388-7373