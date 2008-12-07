Of Golden Pigs and Golden Calves
View Photos

Of Golden Pigs and Golden Calves

By Jamie Waugh
Two of the usual suspects in what is arguably New York's new American design mecca of Williamsburg are being particularly nice these days. Golden Calf and The Future Perfect are in the holiday spirit indeed.

Golden Calf, the much-loved masters of mid-century-America-meets-perennial-Asia, are placing their entire store on sale: 30-50% off all furniture, and deep discounts on home accessories and gifts, including stunning down pillows and personality-laden tableware.



The Future Perfect, the local depot for Harry Allen (the man behind the golden pig), Blu Dot and Jasper Morrison, is having a holiday gift with purchase. What's the gift? You'll have to stop by to see.

 

Golden Calf
86 North Sixth Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 302-8800

The Future Perfect
115 North 6th Street (at the corner of Berry)
Brooklyn, New York 11211
(877) 388-7373

