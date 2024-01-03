Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
Two Hamptons Cabins Perched on Six Forested Acres Seek $5MView 9 Photos

Two Hamptons Cabins Perched on Six Forested Acres Seek $5M

Designed by 1100 Architect, the contemporary dwellings are a compound in the making.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: 986-988 Noyac Path, Water Mill, New York

Price: $4,590,000

Architect: 1100 Architect

Footprint: 2,329 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 5.80 acres (total)

From the Agent: "986 & 988 Noyac Path in the sylvan heights of Water Mill offer an amazing opportunity to own two adjacent properties, each on 2.9 private acres and each with its own architecturally significant residence created by 1100 Architect. Buy them both and create the ultimate Hamptons compound. Each home offers complete privacy with endless possibilities. Imagine living in a marvel of modern design, while dreaming up and creating your own larger home with all infrastructure in place. By far, this is the best value in the Hamptons for improved land with significant architectural pedigree. Extensive expansion potential. The location is an East End trifecta: easy access to three prime villages, ocean and bay beaches, and farm fields."

Each home sits on a spacious, forested lot, with numerous beaches just a short drive away.

Each home sits on a spacious, forested lot, with numerous beaches just a short drive away.

Two Hamptons Cabins Perched on Six Forested Acres Seek $5M - Photo 2 of 9 -
The larger residence has three bedrooms, three baths, and open, sun-filled living areas.

The larger residence has three bedrooms, three baths, and open, sun-filled living areas.

Two Hamptons Cabins Perched on Six Forested Acres Seek $5M - Photo 4 of 9 -
The smaller home is wrapped in glass from floor to ceiling.&nbsp;

The smaller home is wrapped in glass from floor to ceiling. 

Two Hamptons Cabins Perched on Six Forested Acres Seek $5M - Photo 6 of 9 -
Polished concrete floors run from the living spaces to the bedroom.&nbsp;

Polished concrete floors run from the living spaces to the bedroom. 

Two Hamptons Cabins Perched on Six Forested Acres Seek $5M - Photo 8 of 9 -
The bathroom features a large shower, new fixtures, and a closet with custom built-ins.

The bathroom features a large shower, new fixtures, and a closet with custom built-ins.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.