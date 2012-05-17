Novak Djokovic: Behind the Logo

By Aaron Britt
Last year we took a look at tennis great Roger Federer's personal logo (bit of a snooze, frankly), so with the unveiling of top-ranked Novak Djokovic's new logo, I thought we'd check back in. And as Djokovic has gone the extra mile as to have a short video created that demystifyies the logo-designing process, I thought I'd share that, too. Novak hasn't veered too far from Federer territory design-wise. An interlocking N and D comprise his mark, just as an R and an F make up Federer's. But Djokovic seems to be reaching toward some Balkan past (he's Serbian) as filtered through the opening credits of a spy movie for his typeface. The Joker has always had a dramatic streak, but if his flashy duds are any indication, he won't opt for Federer's restraint. Have a look at the video.

The video includes a bit of what looks like iPad wizardry, with swooping tennis balls and hazy notions of freedom and dreams, but as a bit of personal design branding, the video seeks to explain something that the average athlete never really tries to. Here is what Djokovic himself posted on Facebook when he shared the video: "I know that some of u were wondering what my new logo represents and I thought it would be fair enough from me and my team to show u :) It took us a while to get where we are now, because we all believed that it had to be special, unique and symbolic - and that's never easy. So, here You go! Hope you like it ;)"


I'd still take the Joker's forehand over his logo, but if he keeps playing like he did last year, don't be surprised to see that ND emblazoned all over the summer camp set.