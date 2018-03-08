This Revived New Orleans Motel Has Some Serious Flair
What appears at first glance to be an unassuming, low-rise building is truly a visionary combination of modern and eclectic design. Adorned by a retro neon motel sign and an asymmetrical awning, the restored exterior of The Drifter presents classic midcentury motel architecture. Transformed with the help of interior designer Nicole Cota Studio, the interior spaces present a tropical display of bright colors and textures, accented with the artwork of local artisans. Custom-made furniture, troweled concrete walls, and Oaxaca tiles fill the 20 guest rooms and suites. Spaces respect the original era while injecting New Orleans flair and contemporary culture into the mix.
The Drifter is the first hotel by trio Jayson Seidman, Zach Kupperman, and Alex Ramirez, who are pushing the concept of a hotel brand that focuses on building dynamic, culturally-enhanced experiences for modern-day drifters. In addition to revamping the finishes and building a complete package of curated accessories, the redesign created spaces for cultural programming, such as art shows and live music. A tropical courtyard and pool, adorned with a cantilevered disco ball, provides a contemporary setting for such programs. A hotel bar, which is accessible from both the pool side courtyard and interior lobby bar, offers a diverse array of cocktails inspired by the eclectic decor.
Playful, unique, and creatively curated, The Drifter is a beacon of light in the Mid-City, New Orleans, neighborhood, celebrating arts and culture in a communal setting for local and global travelers.