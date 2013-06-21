Norway Represents at 2013 Dwell on Design

Mid-century design collectors are well-versed in Hans Wegner, Louis Poulsen, Marimekko, Bruno Matthson, and other Scandinavian greats. Now it's Norway's turn. The second annual Insidenorway presentation—which first appeared at ICFF thanks to Paul Makovsky of Metropolis magazine, Norsk Industri, the Royal Norwegian Embassy, and Innovation Norway—has made its way to Dwell on Design. From 21 product prototypes designed by up-and-coming young designers to the established children's design brand STOKKE to a new collection of modern blankets by Mandal Veveri, there's a lot happening at booth 1301. Check it out in person through June 23 at LA Convention Center, and click through to peep the highlights.

Visit Insidenorway at Dwell on Design booth #1301 to see goods from Røros Tweed, Stokke, VAD, Mandal Veveri and Variér in addition to 21 new prototypes by young and emerging designers in the exhibition "The Essence of Things: New Designs from Norway" curated by Paul Makovsky, editorial director of Metropolis Magazine.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Plus: Insidenorway is running a social media contest this weekend where Dwell on Design attendees can win one Mandal Veveri or Røros Tweed blanket. Tweet a photo of yourself wrapped up in one of the blankets on display at Booth 1301. Include the tag #dod2013 in your Tweet, then follow @InsideNorway. Two winners will be selected in a random drawing each day, so six chances to win! Just make sure you're following @InsideNorway so you get the good news.

Røros Tweed has been making wool products since 1940. Enter to win one of three wool blankets raffled off each day of Dwell on Design by following @Insidenorway and tweeting a picture of you with your preferred blanket.

Insidenorway is located at booth 1301 at Dwell on Design, in the West hall of the LA Convention Center. Editor Kelsey Keith will lead a panel with curator Paul Makovsky and designer Jonas Stokke of StokkeAustad on our Design Innovation stage Sunday, June 23 at 12:30pm.

The Bunad blanket by Mandal Veveri features color ways based on Norwegian folk costumes from the 18th and 19th centuries.

We love the rich color ways of the Bunad blankets from Mandal Veveri. Dwell on Design attendees can win one--follow @InsideNorway on Twitter for more info!

StokkeAustad and Andreas Engesvik, Oslo collaborated on these handblown glass trees.

Morse lamp by Morten&Jonas. The series of lamps made out of spun brass; the base is granite stone from Norway, handcrafted into two soft and warm shapes.

Nott lights designed by FrostProdukt are oil lamps made out of hand-blown Czech glass and polished aluminium. The bite-size silhouette was inspired by hot air balloons and the name is "dedicated to the infamous balloonist Julian Nott."