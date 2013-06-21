Norway Represents at 2013 Dwell on Design
Mid-century design collectors are well-versed in Hans Wegner, Louis Poulsen, Marimekko, Bruno Matthson, and other Scandinavian greats. Now it's Norway's turn. The second annual Insidenorway presentation—which first appeared at ICFF thanks to Paul Makovsky of Metropolis magazine, Norsk Industri, the Royal Norwegian Embassy, and Innovation Norway—has made its way to Dwell on Design. From 21 product prototypes designed by up-and-coming young designers to the established children's design brand STOKKE to a new collection of modern blankets by Mandal Veveri, there's a lot happening at booth 1301. Check it out in person through June 23 at LA Convention Center, and click through to peep the highlights.
Plus: Insidenorway is running a social media contest this weekend where Dwell on Design attendees can win one Mandal Veveri or Røros Tweed blanket. Tweet a photo of yourself wrapped up in one of the blankets on display at Booth 1301. Include the tag #dod2013 in your Tweet, then follow @InsideNorway. Two winners will be selected in a random drawing each day, so six chances to win! Just make sure you're following @InsideNorway so you get the good news.
Insidenorway is located at booth 1301 at Dwell on Design, in the West hall of the LA Convention Center. Editor Kelsey Keith will lead a panel with curator Paul Makovsky and designer Jonas Stokke of StokkeAustad on our Design Innovation stage Sunday, June 23 at 12:30pm.