NOLA Design Competition

Living locally is a trend that has captured not only foodies but designers, too. This past weekend, I headed down to the Big Easy as a guest judge for the Billes Architecture Home Design Competition, which challenged architecture students to create home designs specific to post-Katrina New Orleans.
Students from 16 American schools and five Canadian schools were invited to participate and create a design that fit the following requirements:
One or two habitable floors raised to accommodate the Advisory Base Flood Elevation
Three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms
An interior living space of 1,500 to 2,000 square feet
A carport or garage
Suitable for sites 30-to-50-feet wide and 100-to-150-feet deep
Designed to fit one of four neighborhoods (Uptown, Downtown, Gentilly/Lakeview, or New Orleans East)
Eligible for gold or platinum LEED certification
Target construction cost of $150,00 to $225,000
At the event, the five winners were awarded $1,000 cash prizes, and all of the ten finalist designs are being considered for construction as part of Billes Architecture’s recently launched nonprofit organization New Designs New Orleans.
To see the ten finalist designs, click the "Slideshow" button at the top right corner of this post.