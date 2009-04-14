NOLA Design Competition

Living locally is a trend that has captured not only foodies but designers, too. This past weekend, I headed down to the Big Easy as a guest judge for the Billes Architecture Home Design Competition, which challenged architecture students to create home designs specific to post-Katrina New Orleans.

Students from 16 American schools and five Canadian schools were invited to participate and create a design that fit the following requirements: Adaptive Living (exterior) by Diandra Maseli and Elisa Costa of McGill University One or two habitable floors raised to accommodate the Advisory Base Flood Elevation

Three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms

An interior living space of 1,500 to 2,000 square feet

A carport or garage

Suitable for sites 30-to-50-feet wide and 100-to-150-feet deep

Designed to fit one of four neighborhoods (Uptown, Downtown, Gentilly/Lakeview, or New Orleans East)

Eligible for gold or platinum LEED certification

Target construction cost of $150,00 to $225,000 Adaptive Living (interior) by Diandra Maseli and Elisa Costa of McGill University At the event, the five winners were awarded $1,000 cash prizes, and all of the ten finalist designs are being considered for construction as part of Billes Architecture’s recently launched nonprofit organization New Designs New Orleans. Breezeway (exterior) by Jessica Dan and Hamza Alhbian of McGill University, Winning Design To see the ten finalist designs, click the "Slideshow" button at the top right corner of this post.



Images courtesy of Billes Architecture

Breezeway (interior) by Jessica Dan and Hamza Alhbian of McGill University, Winning Design The Excursion (exterior) by Michael Benkert of University of Cincinnati, Winning Design The Excursion (interior) by Michael Benkert of University of Cincinnati, Winning Design Forever Green (exterior) by David Dworkind and Andrew Hruby of McGill University, Winning Design Forever Green (interior) by David Dworkind and Andrew Hruby of McGill University, Winning Design The InOut House (exterior) by Scott Burroughs of Tulane University The InOut House (interior) by Scott Burroughs of Tulane University The Kitchen Blender (exterior) by Claudia Barra de Vincenzo and Tracy Sun of McGill University The Kitchen Blender (interior) by Claudia Barra de Vincenzo and Tracy Sun of McGill University The Lakeview House (exterior) by Thomas Colosino and David Lachin of Louisiana State University, Winning Design The Lakeview House (interior) by Thomas Colosino and David Lachin of Louisiana State University, Winning Design The New Datum for a Topography Under Water (exterior) by Justin Boulanger and Ann Rodgers of McGill University, Winning Design The New Datum for a Topography Under Water (roof deck) by Justin Boulanger and Ann Rodgers of McGill University, Winning Design The Pin House (elevation) by Erin Towsley and Valérie Lechéne of McGill University The Pin House (interior) by Erin Towsley and Valérie Lechéne of McGill University Wood Frame House (exterior) by Lilia Koleva and Philippe Larocque of McGill University Wood Frame House (interior) by Lilia Koleva and Philippe Larocque of McGill University