No Way Out

Like the elongated "Stop" and "Ped X-ing" lettering painted on U. S. roads, the crucial parking-cavern directions of "up" and "down" and "in" and "out" are painted on floors, walls, and elevators, and designed to be read from the vantage point of an approaching driver—from any other spot, the colorful letters are just visual noise. Trivia note: Dubbed "the world's tallest residential tower," the 984.3 ft Eureka sports a Trump-errific coating of 24k gold on the top 10 floors.